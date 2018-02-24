Khloe Kardashian Shows off Growing Baby Bump in All-White

Khloe Kardashian recently showed off how much her baby bump had grown to her Instagram followers, and she is almost ready to go!

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member took to the social media platform on Wednesday. In the photo, she sports an all-white ensemble consisting of a tied-off button-up and a white tank top.

Kardashian, who is expecting a child with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, finalized the look with one silver hoop earring and silver bracelets. Her hair was done by Andrew Fitzsimons and her makeup was styled by Hrush Achemyan.

The Revenge Body host captioned the photo “With great love” and added love letter emoji.

While it unclear what gender Kardashian’s baby will be, the infant is expected to arrive some time in late April.

Kardashian’s baby bump has come a long way since it made its debut on Dec. 20. After months of speculation, the E! personality debuted the bump on Instagram along with a heartfelt caption.

“My greatest dream realized!” she wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

She then went on to thank Thompson for all that he had done for her during the pregnancy thus far.

“Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do!” she wrote. “Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

As for why she initially kept the pregnancy private, Kardashian revealed that she wanted to enjoy the pregnancy with just her loved ones for as long as possible.

“I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately,” Kardashian wrote. “To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”