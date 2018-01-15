Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Reveal Teased on ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian might have already announced her pregnancy on Instagram, but Keeping Up With The Kardashians hasn’t caught up quite yet — that is until now, with Sunday’s episode airing a teaser preview.

During the preview for Monday’s special episode, audiences saw a quick scene of Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson teasing an “announcement.” We then see a shot of her mom, Kris Jenner, looking shocked.

Kim Kardashian West also teased an exciting episode for Monday on Twitter.

“Tomorrow night’s episode will be soooo good! I can’t wait for you guys to see it,” Kim wrote.

Khloe herself dropped a hint that the pregnancy reveal was coming up. She said she felt “so sick” the day one of the scenes in Sunday’s episode was filmed.

“Sidenote… I was feeling so sick this day and really was not in the mood LOL but I didn’t know why,” Khloe teased.

Khloe also retweeted a fan who told Khloe she will be the “cutest mommy.”

Khloe’s pregnancy was not mentioned at all during the main episode Sunday night. Instead, it focused on her efforts to cheer her mom up by hiring a mime.

We also saw Kourtney Kardashian talking to Larsa Pippen about balancing her work and social lives with being a mom. There was also a scene with Rob Kardashian visiting Khloe’s house to work out with his sister and Thompson.

After months of speculation, Khloe announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Dec. 20. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month, Khloe said she plans on having the baby in Cleveland, where Thompson lives. She also said she told the KUWTK crew about the pregnancy before telling her family.

The next episode of KUWTK, titled “Bun in the Oven,” airs on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

