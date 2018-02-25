Khloe Kardashian Asks for Kim’s Help in Managing Pregnancy Cravings

It’s not easy trying to stay fit and grow healthily in your pregnancy — just ask Khloe Kardashian.

The reality star has had some pretty interesting cravings as of lately and took to Twitter this past week to seek advice on her wild satiations as she gets closer to her baby’s due date.

“I feel like I need Spaghetti and I think I want a side of strawberries and whip cream [laugh out loud] is this normal,” Kardashian asked fans, only to change her mind just minutes later.

“I think I change my [laugh out loud] I just saw these pancakes on my feed and I feel like I must have them. But I want these exact pancakes,” she insisted.

Kardashian then went from craving a breakfast staple to dessert, writing to one fan, “Oh my God, now I want a f—ing ice cream sandwich.”

While Kardashian was all over the place with her cravings, she revealed to fans that she relies on big sister Kim’s advice when it comes to appetites during pregnancy.

“When it comes to food, my sister Kim, always has my back. Her and I can chow down at all times,” she wrote. “Keeks where you at?!”

Cravings aren’t the only that the 33-year-old looks toward her sisters for advice on. In a new post shared to her website and app on Friday, Kardashian revealed she also turns to big sisters Kim and Kourtney for maternity style.

“I’ve mentioned how much of a challenge it’s been to dress my bump. Thankfully, Kim, Kourtney and Kylie have been there to show me how it’s done,” Kardashian wrote, sharing her favorite maternity twinning moments.

In addition to her many maternity style tips, Kardashian shared her sisters have also chimed in with how to piece her outfits.

“A jumpsuit might not be the most convenient choice for a pregnant lady (frequent pee breaks!), but Kourt looked damn good! I knew I needed to follow her lead,” she wrote, adding, “Kim’s silk dress/red lip combo was major inspo.”

The soon-to-be mom, who is expecting her first with boyfriend Tristan Thompson also credits her big sisters for being “bodycon babes” and showing her the “value of a good bodycon/duster combo.”

“The stretchy dress shows off your bump while the flowy coat hides any problem angles,” she said with proof at Instagram showing off her bump in a white skintight dress.

The image, shared to her official Instagram has raked in more than 3.2 million likes as of Saturday with fans praising the youngest Kardashian for her signature Khloe style.