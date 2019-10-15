Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Forgiving Tristan Thompson, Not ‘Being a Victim’

Khloé Kardashian is getting real about the repercussions of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that meant the end of their relationship and his role in the life of their daughter. On Monday’s episode of Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose, Kardashian explained she hasn’t decided to get back in to dating yet as she feels “so good” raising 18-month-old daughter True.

“Something that I’m focusing on is just making sure I process everything,” she continued. “I think, especially in my family, we are good at moving on. We have very big, forgiving hearts, we just move on, but we don’t really talk about things that happened. I don’t really know if that’s healthy or not.”

Thompson notoriously was caught cheating on Kardashian shortly before she went into labor with their daughter, and the NBA player was slammed after allegedly hooking up with family friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019 before Kardashian broke things off at last.

“I don’t think he’s a bad person; I think we all make mistakes, we are humans,” Kardashian said during On Purpose. “But it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding onto this anger and playing this victim role. I don’t believe in being a victim. I believe in ‘Okay this happened to me, let’s figure it out, let’s push through it,’ and maybe if I am open and honest about it, it can help other people feel like, ‘It’s okay, we are all human, we are all going to get through things.’”

“But you can’t just condemn somebody for sinning differently than you did,” the Good American founder continued. “I feel like we are all so quick to just exile people and it’s just so heavy to me. Something I’m just focusing on is making sure I am healed from that, or as much as I can, and try to understand it as much as I can. And then don’t distract myself. I try to have a lot of me time in the mornings, and that is where I kind of filter through that.”

Kardashian added she wanted to forgive the father of her child as a lesson to their daughter.

“I want to show my daughter that it’s okay and it’s a beautiful thing to also forgive her dad, he’s a great person,” she explained. “Maybe him and I weren’t compatible in that way, but that is okay. Nobody is going to die here, and I always want True to be surrounded by love. I know babies feel energy, we feel energy, and I just feel just bliss as much as I can.”

As for Thompson’s relationship with his daughter, Kardashian attested she was dedicated to co-parenting.

“He never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship and Tristan and True have theirs,” she said. “I will never come between that, I don’t believe in that. I attest that to my parents, were incredible co-parenters from what I know. I’m sure they fought all the time, but not around us. My sister Kourtney and Scott, they are incredible co-parents. If it’s not hindering or hurting you in anyway, then it’s important to work on all relationships.”

