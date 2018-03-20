Khloe Kardashian Mistaken for Kylie Jenner in New Snapchat Selfie

The Kardashian/Jenner sisters may all have their own individual styles and personalities, but they are still related, and as such, tend to look alike on occasion.

Such was the case with a recent selfie posted by Khloé Kardashian, with the mom-to-be using Instagram to share an image of herself wearing a filter that gave her sparkling teddy bear ears.

In the photo, Kardashian pouts her lips in a way very reminiscent of her 20-year-old sibling Kylie Jenner, with the filter’s effect on her nose making the 33-year-old look uncannily like her makeup mogul sister.

“Just because my eyebrows look good,” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Many fans used the comments section to note how much Kardashian looks like her youngest sibling.

“I thought it was Kylie,” wrote one user. Another added, “You look like Kylie in this photo.”

“So your telling me now this ain’t Kylie?” queried a third. “Confusing”

While the photo was obviously not of Jenner, Kardashian was sporting one of her sister’s makeup products in the shot, donning Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics brand Dirty Peach lip kit.

In response to commenters opining that her lips are too big, Kardashian wrote on Twitter that they are a result of “pregnancy lips.”

“Pregnancy lips doll. They will go down- I pray,” she tweeted, quipping, “Thanks for being negative on this Monday.”

In response to another fan who said they liked their pregnancy lips, the 33-year-old wrote, “I sort of like them too. Just not with gloss on. Then they are too crazy.”

Kardashian is currently in her last trimester of pregnancy and is preparing to welcome her baby girl in Cleveland, where boyfriend Tristan Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Khloe is in Cleveland and plans to stay there until the baby is born. She is too far along to fly back and forth,” a source told People of Kardashian, who had previously been flying from Cleveland to California.

“She is doing great and seems very happy every day. Her family is flying to Cleveland when it’s baby time. Khloe especially wants Kris there for the birth,” the insider continued.

“[Khloé] is a bit nervous about the birth, but mostly excited,” the source said. “She is taking it easy in Cleveland, getting everything ready and she can’t wait to meet her baby girl.”

Kardashian’s daughter will join recent family additions Chicago West, born to Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West via gestational carrier, and Stormi Webster, born to Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott.

