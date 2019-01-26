Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Kanye for President’ Hat Irks Social Media

Khloe Kardashian’s newest Instagram post shows the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wearing a “Kanye For President” hat, which caused a frenzy on social media.

Kardashian shared a gallery of four photos showing her wearing the hat, while in her car, showing support for her brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West. In the caption, she only included two emojis: a heart and an arrow.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian’s fans used the comments section as a venue to express their shock at the idea of West running for president.

“That hat is ridiculous! I want to know how you change a baby’s diaper in those nails?” one person asked.

“NO, JUST No! Love you guys, but PLEASE NO,” another user wrote.

“Khloe what were you thinking people are going to be mad at you,” another added.

“Yeah how about explaining why you’d support him instead of a string of emojis?! What a joke. C’mon Khloe, isn’t there enough going on already,” another fan wrote.

West has been talking about running for president since the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, when he received the Video Vanguard Award. In April 2018, he tweeted “2024,” hinting that a presidential run for the “Yikes” rapper might be even further into the future.

In September 2018, John Legend said West was still seriously considering a run for the Oval Office. While on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast, Legend said West might run as an Independent candidate if he runs.

“If I had to guess I think he’d run as an independent but he’s never told me what party he would run from, but he’s publicly said multiple times that he’s interested in running for president,” Legend explained, reports E! News. “I think that’s a part of why he likes [President Donald] Trump. I think he sees some aspects of himself in Trump and sees that Trump winning makes it feel like he could do it too.”

West and his wife, Kardashian’s sister Kim, have been politically active since Trump took office. Kim famously went to the White House to meet Trump and appeal for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson last year. When Trump signed a new criminal justice reform bill earlier this month, Kim praised the president on Twitter.

In October, West visited Trump in the Oval Office, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and going on a 10-minute, expletive-laced rant. During the visit, West said he chose Trump over Hillary Clinton because he could not connect with her “I’m with her” campaign slogan.

“You know, I love Hillary [Clinton]. I love everyone, right? But the campaign ‘I’m with her’ just didn’t make me feel, as a guy, that didn’t get to my dad all the time — like a guy that could play catch with his son,” he said. “It was something about when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman. You made me a Superman. That’s my favorite superhero. And you made a Superman cape.”

Photo credit: Instagram / Khloe Kardashian