Khloe Kardashian Misses Beloved Dog as She Approaches Baby’s Due Date

As Khloe Kardashian approaches her first daughter’s due date, the reality personality is getting nostalgic and missing her black Labrador, Gabbanna.

The 33-year-old Keeping up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a throwback image of she and Gabbana, often nicknamed Goober or Gooby.

“I miss you Goober,” Kardashian captioned the sunny snapshot, she initially shared around the time of the pup’s passing.

At the time of her death, the soon-to-be mom wrote that Gabbana was “more than a pet.”

“She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same,” she wrote. “I never thought I would be this devastated over losing a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I’m forever grateful. I love you Goober!! I’ll remember you always!”

While Kardashian continues to mourn the loss of her longtime friend, she has much to look forward to in the coming weeks. Pregnant with her partner, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, the two are expecting their first child together, a girl sometime this spring.

Kardashian is currently nesting at their home in Cleveland with sources telling E! News that she is set to give birth in “less than two weeks” after reports via OK! Magazine via Hollywood Life stated she was reportedly rushed to the hospital following a pregnancy complication.

“Word is, she suffered some pregnancy complications and had to be rushed to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles,” an insider told the publication. “Everyone was worried she’d need an emergency C-section.”

The source did not reveal what type of complications the 33-year-old mom-to-be was having, but apparently she thought it could have been linked to her recent trip to Japan with her sisters.

Last week, Kardashian tweeted that she has been keeping busy by decorating the baby’s nursery.

Been decorating the baby nursery all day! We are so close! Im getting more and more anxious and excited with everyday 🤰🏼👶🏽💕 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 14, 2018

On Saturday, Kardashian shared her excitement of the upcoming arrival with several photos on Snapchat of baby items, including stuffed rabbits and baby books, God Bless you and Good Night, Baby’s First Bible Stories and Baby’s First Book of Prayers.

Despite the reported incident, Kardashian and Thompson were together as their new arrival was showered with love in Los Angeles a few weeks back. Amazon sponsored a lavish shower for their baby girl, completed with a floor of pink balloons, flowers, elephant-shaped greenery and a neon sign spelling “Baby Thompson” in Kris Jenner’s handwriting.

Though Kardashian has admittedly loved being pregnant with her first child, she is becoming anxious to meet her little one. “She can’t wait to just hold her baby girl in her arms and know that she’s safe,” the insider said.