Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Flat Tummy Again After Workout

Khloé Kardashian is showing off her toned post-baby body after as she gets back to her fitness routine.

The new mom updated fans and followers on her post-baby workout regime Thursday after a sweaty workout with her trainer Coach Joe and gym buddy Savas, Tristan Thompson’s best friend.

“I feel so good,” Kardashian told her trainer as she rested on the floor and showed her flat tummy area on her Instagram story.

While she is once again working on her fitness following the birth of baby True, Kardashian admitted she was feeling self-conscious about her appearance as she complained how she only looked good in the flower Snapchat filter, PEOPLE reports.

On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star returned to the gym for a workout, documenting the experience and sharing a snap of her stomach for the first time since giving birth.

Posing in a room full of fitness equipment, Kardashian posed for a selfie in a crop top and leggings to show off her stomach.

She also detailed her fitness journey with fans, explaining that her first few postpartum workouts have not been easy.

“The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so hard. You’re so tired, and you’re trying to get back into your rhythm and it’s much more difficult than you expect it to be,” Kardashian told her followers. “I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body’s sore, it’s re-waking itself back up.”

“What I’m annoyed about is I’ve read a couple times on Twitter where they feel like I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary, something I love to do,” she explained. “So I want to start doing that now and getting into my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out. That’s going to be my new normal. Just because I have a baby doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love and I love working out, getting my mind right.”

She also took to Instagram to share her fitness goals.

“Five weeks after baby, feeling good, muscle memory is a real thing because it’s still under there,” she said. “Gotta tighten it all up, feeling good, but I’ve gotta get rid of this part, this and my thighs, but we’re working on it. Just need everything to be solid. If I’m solid, I don’t really care.”

Kardashian was candid about her desire to return to her pre-pregnancy body, which she is currently on her way to achieving.