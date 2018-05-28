Khloe Kardashian Fans Love Her Memorial Day Tweet

Khloe Kardashian‘s fans praised her for a thoughtful tweet on Memorial Day, when Americans remember the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives.

“Thank you to ALL of the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for us,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tweeted. She also included a heart emoji, a ‘praying hands’ emoji and the hashtag “Memorial Day.”

It was a simple message that earned love from her fans, some of whom even shared stories of soldiers in their own families.

“You always say the right things… Thanks to all who protect us #USA,” one person wrote.

“Yes thank you all Khloe [you’re] the best,” another wrote.

“As a veteran who flew back with fallen soldiers this means a lot! They deserve great recognition! Thank you Khloe,” a veteran wrote.

“I [would] like to thank our Military of the US, and all my family members that have given so much of themselves for our country. God Bless you all,” added another fan.

Kardashian was not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to pay tribute to fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

“Today we honor the brave men and women who gave their lives for our freedom. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Kardashian’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

“Today we remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Thank you to all the brave men and women. We are forever grateful,” their mother, Kris Jenner tweeted.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday held on the last Monday of May every year to honor the men and women who died in battle to protect the U.S. It is different from Veterans Day, a November holiday to honor all men and women who served.

On Monday, President Donald Trump also took part in an annual ceremony to honor the fallen service members at Arlington National Cemetery with a speech and a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

“To every parent who weeps for a child, to every child who mourns for a parent and to every husband or wife whose heart has been torn in two today we ask God to comfort your pain, to ease your sorrow and to wipe away your tears,” Trump said during his speech, reports CNN. “This is a very special day and today our whole country thanks you, embraces you and pledges to you we will never forget our heroes.”

Trump’s first tweet on Memorial Day was not as welcomed as Kardashian’s, as he included successes of his presidency.

“Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today,” the president tweeted. “Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice!”