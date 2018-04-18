Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Had Trouble With Baby True’s Last Name

Khloé Kardashian welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson last week, announcing on Instagram that she had named her baby girl True Thompson. According to reports, however, Kardashian had a bit of trouble deciding on her daughter’s last name.

TMZ reports that Kardashian chose the name True for her daughter about a month ago, and had also planned on the newborn’s last name being Thompson up until the cheating allegations broke.

Sources say that the reality personality became conflicted after the reports surfaced, unsure whether to stick with Thompson for her baby’s surname or opt for Kardashian. Ultimately, she ended up going with Thompson, according to her Instagram post.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” the new mom wrote. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Kardashian had previously told fans on Twitter that her daughter’s name would begin with a “T,” rather than the traditional “K” of her own family.

Beautiful but I’m going with a babe that starts with a T — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 19, 2018

Just days before Kardashian gave birth, Thompson became embroiled in a cheating scandal that saw multiple allegations against the NBA player.

The Daily Mail had published photos of Thompson appearing to kiss another woman at a club on April 7, while The Shade Room posted photos of the athlete and what appears to be the same woman entering a hotel. TMZ also got in on the action and released surveillance footage of Thompson appearing to get close to two women at a hookah lounge near Washington, D.C. in October.

It is currently unclear whether Kardashian will raise baby True in Cleveland, as she had originally planned, or whether she will take her little girl home to Los Angeles once mom and daughter are cleared to travel.

“After a very tumultuous few days for Khloe, she has made the decision to fly home to Los Angeles as soon as the baby is ready to travel,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Right now, she realizes she needs her family around her and knows they are the people in her life that she will always love and trust.”

Despite this, a source told Us Weekly that Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, is worried the new mom will remain in Cleveland with Thompson.

“Kris is concerned that the longer Khloé stays in Tristan’s house with their daughter, True, she won’t move back to Los Angeles as she had indicated she wanted to do before she gave birth in the aftermath of his cheating scandal,” the source said. “Kris has been a constant presence in the house, helping Khloé with True. Things have been strained with Tristan, but she has forgiven him. Their relationship is still very much up in the air.”

“Khloé’s concern is that Tristan won’t be able to bond with True because of the basketball playoffs if she moves back to Los Angeles,” the source added. “Kris is pushing for the move because she just wants Khloé and True out of there.”

