Khloe Kardashian Compliments ‘Good Dad’ Tristan Thompson After Jordyn Woods Scandal

After Tristan Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, leading Kardashian to officially break up with him, reports began circulating that the NBA player had adopted a distant attitude towards his and Kardashian’s daughter, True.

To clear things up, Kardashian used Twitter over the weekend to explain the situation, writing that any problems between herself and Thompson will never get in the way of True’s relationship with her parents.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Responding to a fan who tweeted that “All [True] needs is her mom,” Kardashian wrote, “Thank you love! You’re so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”

Thank you love! You’re so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 16, 2019

“Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on,” a source had told Us Weekly. “Tristan’s attitude seems to be, ‘I will see True when I see her.’”

The 34-year-old also offered several updates on True during her time responding to fans, telling one follower that “My girl is just the absolute best! I love her so so much.”

Another tweet saw her reflect on True’s upcoming first birthday, with Kardashian writing that she wishes she “could slow down time.”

I know it makes me a little sad thinking about it. I wish I could slow down time because she’s so perfect and I love cuddling with her. But I know it only gets better and better — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 16, 2019

As for whether True will appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian revealed that her daughter will “definitely” be a part of her family’s reality show.

She will definitely be on the show. But I try to not post her that much because I don’t want to bug the fuck out of you guys LOL I know most people don’t care about other people’s kids but I can’t help it LOL — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 18, 2019

Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, offered another update about how Kardashian is coping after the cheating scandal, telling Entertainment Tonight over the weekend that the Good American designer is “doing really good.”

“We take care of each other,” Haqq said of the relationship between herself and Kardashian. “We’re a duo that’s really tough to come by, but we are blessed to have each other and we build off of that.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian