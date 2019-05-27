Khloe Kardashian ‘Closer Than Ever’ With Scott Disick After ‘Highs and Lows’

Khloe Kardashian joined the other members of the Kardashian family Sunday by wishing Scott Disick a happy 36th birthday with an emotional Instagram post about her relationship with sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex.

“Happy birthday to my brother @letthelordbewithyou [Disick]!!! I am so thankful to have such an incredible addition such as you to our family,” Kardashian wrote, alongside a gallery of photos of the two together.

“We have come such a long way, you and I! I am so thankful for the person that you have grown into,” she continued. “I am thankful for every highs and lows because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever. I am proud to say that you are my brother and also one of my best friends! Have the best birthday Lord!! FOREVER the Lord and the Lady.”

While Kourtney did not celebrate Disick’s birthday publicly on Instagram, other Kardashian family members did. Kim Kardashian West shared a throwback photo of Disick with a 10-year-old Kylie Jenner in 2008 to mark the occasion.

“Found these gems from 2008. Scott I’ve known you for almost 15 years, we’ve all been through so much together and have the best memories! You are like my brother. I’ve seen you grow up and become the most amazing father and friend. So happy you are in our lives. I love you,” Kim tweeted, before later adding, “In that message to Scott I forgot to say Happy Birthday.”

Kardashian momager Kris Jenner shared a collage of photos of Disick with his children and Kourtney.

“Happy birthday Scott!! …You are the most incredible father to Mason, Penelope and Reign, and I thank God every day that you are a part of our family. I love you so much! [Happy Birthday Scott],” Kris wrote.

Sofia Richie, Lionel Richie’s daughter and Disick’s girlfriend, sent him a birthday message on her Instagram Story. “Happy birthday to my best friend,” she wrote.

Kourtney and Disick dated for nine years before breaking up in 2015. They share three children, daughter Penelope, 6, and sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4.

Although it was Kourtney who dated Disick, he always had a close relationship with Khloe. Back in March, he even raised a few eyebrows by sharing a paparazzi photo of Kardashian in a skin-tight outfit and calling her his “Woman Crush Wednesday.”

“Been waiting all week to post this,” he wrote in the caption.

“Hahaha!! I love you Scott!” Kardashian replied.

In December, Kardashian also praised Disick and her sister for peacefully co-parenting their children.

“Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!!” she tweeted at the time.

Disick frequently appears on Keeping Up With The Kardashians still, and has even brought Richie on vacations with Kourtney.

“It’s probably the thing I’m most proud of,” Kourtney told Paper Magazine about her relationship with Richie and co-parenting. “I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited.”

