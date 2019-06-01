Khloe Kardashian Blasts Troll for Implying Hookup With Scott Disick

Khloé Kardashian is not here for online trolls criticizing her close relationship with Scott Disick.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality shut down a fan on her Instagram after they implied her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and father of her three kids was more than just platonic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The user commented on Kardashian’s post for Disick’s birthday Monday, writing: “Refuse to believe they’ve never shagged.”

Kardashian responded with a lengthy statement, first captured by Comments by Celebs, describing how she felt sorry for the fan, implying they seemed to not have meaningful relationships.

“The comment you made makes me feel sad for you. I feel sad for you because apparently you don’t have relationships in your life that can be completely platonic,” Kardashian began in the lengthy clap back.

“You don’t have relationships where someone genuinely loves and cares about you wanting anything else besides a friendship,” she added. “Scott and I are family. Our family (Scott included) have experienced a ton together and we love each other fiercely because of it all.”

She continued, “I really pray that you have healthy loving relationships in your life. Where it’s an equal give-and-take relationship. I hope you have some relationships in your life where “shagging” is NOT involved. And I hope you stop sayin the word shag [laughing out loud].”

The Good American founder ended her clapback wishing the troll a Happy Memorial Day.

In the touching photo gallery Kardashian posted for Disick’s birthday, she wrote about how thankful she was to have him be a member of the famous family.

“We have come such a long way, you and I! I am so thankful for the person that you have grown into,” she wrote. “I am thankful for every highs and lows because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever. I am proud to say that you are my brother and also one of my best friends! Have the best birthday Lord!! FOREVER the Lord and the Lady.”

Disick and Kardashian will be teaming up for new promos for the upcoming season of Revenge Body, as well as the premiere of Flip It Like Disick. The shows will be airing Sundays later this summer.

“I’m excited to bring fans a new series that shows what I’m really passionate about professionally, which is flipping real estate and doing crazy and impressive renovations on celebrity homes,” Disick said in a statement when his new show was first announced. “E! has never had a show like this before. It’s a bit different than viewers are used to seeing, but I think they will be both entertained and inspired by my team.”

Revenge Body will be back for Season 3 Sunday, July 7 at 9 p.m. ET. Flip It Like Disick will premiere Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on E!