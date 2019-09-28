Kevin O’Leary’s ‘Shark Tank’ Tweet Met With Criticism From Social Media Amid Fatal Boat Crash

Kevin O’Leary is not a stranger to facing social media backlash in the wake of his involvement in a fatal boat crash. But now he’s facing another round following his wife Linda’s charges in connection to the crash on Lake Joseph in Ontario, Canada in August. Linda was reportedly driving the boat at the time.

The accident took the lives of two passengers on a separate boat that was struck by the O’Leary’s boat. The driver of the other boat has also been charged with failure to exhibit a navigation light, while O’Leary’s wife was charged with careless operation of a vessel according to Toronto City News.

Amid the latest details in the case, Kevin O’Leary continues to post on social media and promote the upcoming 11th season of Shark Tank. O’Leary retweeted a USA Today feature on the new season and a behind-the-scenes look at the set.

This is going to be a spectacular @ABCSharkTank season 11. I know I was there! https://t.co/g8kKGVOYS3 — Kevin O’Leary (@kevinolearytv) September 27, 2019

While some fans were interested and supportive of the reality personality, many were heavy with criticism over the fatal accident and the recent charges laid out by Canadian authorities.

“How’s the boat,” one critic wrote with a series of emojis including a boat. “[Knew] it wasn’t a real captain behind the wheel.”

“You should stay off the internet for a while,” another wrote.

“Hope you didn’t travel by a boat your wife was driving,” a third wrote.

“Well you won’t have to worry about it after you get nailed for perjury,” another alleged. “You still sticking with the story your wife was driving?

“Shouldn’t you be supporting your wife right about now, sport?” a very snarky critic wrote on another tweet.

Many seem to think that O’Leary was the one actually driving the boat and he is allowing his wife to take the blame for him. That said, O’Leary and authorities have confirmed video of the boat traveling at “unsafe” speeds on the water and that Linda was behind the wheel. Once the investigation was complete and charges were laid out, O’Leary’s agent released a statement to TMZ.

“Now that the authorities have concluded their thorough investigation, I have no further comment other than to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of those who lost loved ones in this awful tragedy. Our hearts go out to them,” O’Leary’s rep said to the outlet.

The victims in the crash were 64-year-old Gary Poltash from Florida who died at the scene of the accident and 48-year-old Susanne Brito of Uxbridge, Ontario who later died in the hospital.

O’Leary and his wife were spotted out at dinner on Friday, with Page Six noting the reality personality seemed to be in high spirits. If convicted, O’Leary’s wife could face 18 months in prison and a $1 million fine.