Newlywed Kenya Moore Breaks Down Over Possibility of Divorce on ‘RHOA’

The pressure of trying to keep her new husband out of the spotlight got to Kenya Moore in this week’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, who broke down in tears while discussing her secret marriage to businessman Marc Daly.

Moore came under fire from her castmates and fans after she announced she had eloped in St. Lucia with a man she initially refused to name. NeNe Leakes, for one, joked that she didn’t think the marriage was real and that Moore had resorted to paying a man to pretend to be her husband.

Privacy is very important to Daly, Moore revealed during a conversation with a producer in this week’s episode of the Bravo show.

“This is really just f–king with him,” Moore says, bursting into tears. “He can’t even sleep, he’s not eating. He’s got ex-girlfriends sending him things about me from 25 years ago [about] some famous guy I dated. Like, what does it have to do with now?”

“They don’t know me and everybody said he fought his mother and everybody for me,” she continues. “This pressure is too much. It’s too much stuff going on. I don’t wanna get divorced.”

While the producer assures Moore that she and Daly can “fight the fight,” the former Miss USA says the online comments on their relationship are breaking her.

“It’s become public fodder,” she says, quoting people talking about her online. “‘She was just with this one. How the hell she married, did she pay him?’ … He did not signed up for the crazy, he signed up for me!”

“It’s really scary how people don’t want to see you happy,” she continues in a confessional. “I’ve been told so many times by people who just were not very kind to me that they try to make me feel like, you know, you’re not worthy of true love.”

Moore spoke earlier to friend Cynthia Bailey about her nerves regarding the public attention on her relationship.

“Marc’s not used to [all this attention],” Moore says to her castmate. “It’s not his world, but I feel like in this case, I need to be his protector. My husband is just feeling very overwhelmed because he’s a private person. So for him to now be the subject of every blog site internationally is insane to him.”

Bailey defends her friend and her new relationship in her own confessional.

“I feel like for whatever reason, Kenya gets the most criticism about her relationships,” she says. “If [Moore’s] not in a relationship, she can’t get a man. She gotta buy a man — it’s all this crazy nonsense. And looking back, I wish I would have done a lot more work to protect my marriage.”

She then encourages Moore to stay strong, joking that those giving her a hard time will get sick of the topic eventually

“They’ll get tired,” Bailey said. “Even haters gotta sleep sometimes.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.