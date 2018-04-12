Kendra Wilkinson Vents in New Instagram Snap After Hank Baskett Split

Kendra Wilkinson is defending her parenting against haters who are coming for her amid her heartbreaking divorce from husband Hank Baskett.

The Kendra on Top alum, 32, took to Instagram Thursday with a photo of son Hank, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3, being goofy while having a family day outside. But her caption was anything but lighthearted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Let me just vent for a second. I bust my a— off as a human being,” she started. “I work, pay bills, take care of 2 kids and love them to the fullest plus trying to take care of myself through it all is a 24/7 job. I don’t know what the f— some of u haters think u know but you better get your heads checked because your assumptions based on pictures and clips of shows make u straight up delusional.”

She went on to thank her fans, friends and family who have stood by her side in this hard time, writing, “I appreciate the true people that follow me and know who i truly am vs idiots comin in n out making s— up. I’m also talking about people around me too.”

Wilkinson then made a cryptic reference as to her feelings just days after filing for divorce from her husband of almost nine years. “I’m a lover and a free spirit by nature, not a fighter but lately I’ve been feeling pushed into a corner by judgement and opinions that are 100 false n not me,” she said. “While people on the internet AND in real life are feeling bad for my kids cuz mama has to work, my kids at the same time are thanking me. I make my sacrifices so my kids can have a life they deserve.”

She also told mommy shamers commenting on her alcohol consumption to back off. “I drink to celebrate only and i enjoy my friends,” she wrote. “One day I’ll get the credit i deserve for all the hard work i do but til then I’m going to keep doing me.”

The former Playboy bunny concluded that she knows she shouldn’t let the opinions of others influence her, but it’s easier said than done. “I get it, i shouldn’t care what people think but sometimes I’m human and s— gets to me,” she wrote, concluding playfully, “What pisses you off today guys? 😂😜”

Photo credit: NBC / Peter Kramer