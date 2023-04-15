Kendra Wilkinson Offers Update on Her Next TV Show

Kendra Wilinson's adventures in real estate will continue to be chronicled. The Girls Next Door alum has been keeping her social media users abreast of her new career venture for the past few years. Her Discover+ reality series Kendra Sells Hollywood premiered in 2021, and her journey has not been easy. The former Playboy bunny has great mentors who have exhibited patience along the way, and without them, she admits she may not have been able to accomplish her goal. And selling homes to the everyday people, and the Hollywood elite, is no walk in the park. Now, she says another season should be on the way.

She shared a recent Instagram post of her outside of the first home she sold alongside her real estate mentor. "Looking through old photos, I came across the first home Ernie and I sold together in the Hollywood Hills. There were no cameras around. Just me, Ernie and interested buyers of the gorgeous home we were representing," she remembered. "Put myself together and we sold it with class and love after multiple offers. It's been a journey since this sale and it's not easy all the time. Truly feel the ups and downs especially with the economy being a single mom. I'm so proud of the show I finalized filming last year and grateful for it. Should be airing soon..will keep you all updated."

It's not the first time the mother of two has been vulnerable about the difficult transition. In November 2022, she shared an Instagram post about finally selling multiple properties after selling none in her first few months.

"Went from 0 to 4 real estate sales real quick and I'm proud to have a few trusted partners to make sure transactions go smoothly. It's also so amazing that I had a few clients put faith in me to help them with their sale and purchase of a property. Feels amazing!!" she captioned a post in part.

Despite being a veteran in the reality TV world, she noted that doing both real estate and television has also come with its share of challenges. "Merging both has been a little more challenging than I thought it would be but Im so happy and blessed I'm chose to do it….One job to be a professional sales person I strive to be and the other to make people smile laugh and cry with cameras through my life journey," she added.