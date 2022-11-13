Kendra Wilkinson Offers Major Life Update

Kendra Wilkinson is truly embracing her new career in the real estate business. The Carswell and Associates agent helps clients navigate the selling and purchases of properties in some of LA's finest areas, including Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Calabasas. The former Playboy model and mother of two takes fans into her life in the tough business in a new reality series Kendra Sells Hollywood, which premiered last fall on Discovery+. But her road to success hasn't been easy. It took her a year from getting her real estate license to get her first listing. But she stayed consistent. And now, she's sharing an update with fans on more success.

"Went from 0 to 4 real estate sales real quick and I'm proud to have a few trusted partners to make sure transactions go smoothly. It's also so amazing that I had a few clients put faith in me to help them with their sale and purchase of a property. Feels amazing!!" she captioned an Instagram post in part. She added that it's not been an easy transition, and she even considered giving up at times. But luckily, she had a great mentor and kept trying. After her divorce from Hank Bassett, the Girls Next Door alum knew she needed stability.

"I want to remind you all that it took me years of healing to get up and put one foot in front of the other to choose to enter the real estate business and even smile again. My plans were to find ways to feed the babies as single mom n do what I love since I thought Hollywood was done for me. Then, soon after I got my real estate license that I worked hard for HGTV and Discovery+ plus had interest in doing a show and I was so grateful for that yayyy…just wrapped season 2," she added.

Though she has experience in the reality TV game, she admits doing both real estate and television has also come with its share of challenges. "Merging both has been a little more challenging than I thought it would be but Im so happy and blessed I'm chose to do it….One job to be a professional sales person I strive to be and the other to make people smile laugh and cry with cameras through my life journey," she added.