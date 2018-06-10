Kendra Wilkinson ‘Cheers’ on the Weekend With Sunshine and Shades

Kendra Wilkinson is saying cheers to her weekend with a friend after a week of dealing with her divorce from ex-husband Hank Baskett.

Wilkinson posted one photo on her Instagram Story holding a glass of wine, while sporting a white sweatshirt and big sunglasses. “Cheers,” she wrote on the photo.

In another photo, the former Playboy model posed for a selfie with a friend while wearing a yellow tank top and another pair of sunglasses.

Wilkinson recently decided to stop airing her issues with Baskett on social media, after accusing him of filming and blaming her for past infidelities.

On Wednesday, she put an end to the public feuding on Twitter. The two are in the middle of what appears to be an amicable divorce after Wilkinson filed the papers in April.

“I am done tweeting about hank out of respect for my kids. Love will always win and he’s a great guy… we will all be fine after this hurdle is over,” she wrote Wednesday alongside a kissy faced emoji.

She followed up soon after with a NSFW thought about her own mood, writing, “I think i just need some d—.”

After the two announced their split, things appeared to be going OK for the former couple, with the two even reuniting for their two children’s sporting events.

But Tuesday, things took a dark turn when Wilkinson appeared to live tweet an argument she was having with her estranged husband.

“Why is Hank recording me right now,” Wilkinson wrote. “Please tell him to leave me alone and stop.”

The former reality star also claimed Baskett blamed her for the end of his career as a football player, he retired from the NFL in 2011, as well as an alleged infidelity he committed with a model while she was pregnant in 2014.

“He’s blaming me for his football career ending,” she wrote. “He’s blaming me for cheating on me while pregnant. I’m minding my business and after I tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me. I’m trying to get out my house fast. I’m beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger.”

She returned to Twitter on Tuesday to say she initially “felt threatened” by Baskett’s actions.

“I tried so hard,” she wrote. “I did everything by the book and loved and I get s— on. I’m so sorry for [you] all to feel awkward [right] now. When I was being recorded I felt threatened. Have a good day.”

After deleting the tweets, Wilkinson released a statement via PEOPLE a day later.

“I want to apologize publicly to Hank,” Wilkinson wrote. “I was the reason your football career ended. I regret doing that to [you,] and I hope [you] learn to forgive me one day. I loved [you] and was always your number one fan.”

“I was 24 when I got married,” she continued. “Now I’m 33. I made a lot of mistakes through those young years, and I’m sorry for making [you] feel the way I did. All I ever wanted was family because I never had a solid one, but me being immature was the reason I couldn’t give [you] more.”