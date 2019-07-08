Kendra Duggar Cradles Baby Bump in New Family Photo With Joe Duggar and Son Garrett, and Fans Weigh In

Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar is bumping along in her pregnancy. The Counting On star showed off a baby bump update in a new photo documenting her “Happy Sunday” with husband Joe Duggar and their 1-year-old son, Garrett, on Sunday. The family is expected to expand with their new addition this fall.

The sweet snap immediately had fans commenting on the pregnancy update, with many applauding her “adorable” pregnancy glow.

“You’re adorable!” Jill (Duggar) Dillard commented. “Love the dress on you!”

“You are adorable! Sweetest family!” one fan wrote.

“You are the cutest!” another commented. “So excited for you guys!”

“Beautiful” wrote a fourth, adding a purple heart.

“Gorgeous!!” added another.

After welcoming Garrett in June of 2018, the Counting On couple had announced in April of this year that they would be expanding their family of three to a family of four.

“We are ready to double the fun at our house!” they announced the exciting news. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

The little one on the way, who is set to join a number of new additions to the Duggar family, will be a little girl, the couple’s first daughter. Kendra and her husband had announced their baby’s gender in late June after having thrown a gender reveal party that coincided with Garrett’s first birthday, with the 1-year-old smashing a cake with pink frosting.

“Parenting has already proven to be more wonderful than we could have dreamed,” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Even though we come from large families, there is nothing like having your own children. We are so thrilled that a little girl will be joining our family! Garrett is going to be such a great big brother.”

The announcement came as a surprise to many, as most recent additions to the Duggar clan have been little boys. Along with Kendra and Joe, both Anna and Josh Duggar and Lauren and Josiah Duggar are expecting little girls, something that Jim Bob and Michelle are “thrilled” about.