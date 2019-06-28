Kendall Jenner Shares Uncanny Resemblance to Sister Khloe Kardashian in Throwback Photo for Birthday

Khloe Kardashian turned 35 on Thursday and to mark the occasion, little sister Kylie Jenner shared a throwback photo of Kardashian holding her as a baby. However, fans were more fixated on the fact that young Kardashian looks just like another younger sister, Kendall Jenner. Some fans really thought it was Kendall in the photo.

The heartwarming photo showed a sleeping Kardashian with Jenner as a baby, sleeping on her older sister’s shoulder.

“Khloé, no time or distance apart could ruin the bond we have,” Jenner wrote in the caption, unaware of Kardashian’s resemblance to Kendall. “I feel so lucky to call you my sister. thank you for all the love, guidance, and laughter throughout the years.. my life truly wouldn’t be the same without you. I feel so blessed to take the journey of life together because there will just never be another you. Happy Birthday.”

Kardashian also thanked her sister for the cute message in the comments.

“[I’m] not crying. No I’m not crying [crying emojis] Kylie!!!!! I love you so much! My life would not be the same without my beautiful family! I love you so much! You are a huge part of my happiness,” Kardashian wrote. “Thank you for being the best sister!!!! My [heart emojis].”

Several fans were not interested in the public display of sister bonding. Instead, it was all about how much Kardashian looks like Kendall.

“Khloe looks like Kendall in this pic,” one fan wrote.

“This seriously looks like Kendall in this pic! Took me ages to figure out it’s actually Khloe,” another wrote.

“I thought this was Kendall holding a baby,” another chimed in.

“Totally thought this was Kendall for a sec!” another wrote.

Of course, Jenner was not the only member of the Kardashian family to celebrate Kardashian’s birthday on Instagram. Big sister Kim Kardashian shared a gallery of photos of Kardashian sitting with the youngest members of the family.

“Happy Birthday [Khloe Kardashian] I have never met anyone like you,” Kim wrote. “Inside and out you are one of a kind and just flawless in my eyes. I’m so grateful to have a sister like you. I’m so happy we are so close and that our souls decided to take this trip down to earth around the same time! So lucky to have you in my life. I know this year is going to bring so much joy into your life!”

Even Tristan Thompson, Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her daughter True, wished her a happy birthday on Instagram.

“You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out,” the NBA player wrote. “Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”

