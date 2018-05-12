Kendall Jenner Rocks Sheer Dress at Cannes Film Festival

Kendall Jenner left little to the imagination while walking the red carpet at Cannes this weekend.

The model shocked attendees and fans when she walked the carpet in a sheer dress at the Chopard Secret Night party. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went braless underneath. The 22-year-old also posted a photo of herself in the same outfit posted to Instagram, simply captioned “Oops.”

The shocking looks kept coming, Us Weekly writes, on Saturday when the 22-year-old model hit the red carpet at the film festival wearing a white Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown. The dress ruffled at the bottom and was completely transparent at the top.

Jenner has been making a splash while in France, as she was spotted wearing a one-piece black bathing suit and hanging out with her friends.

The 22-year-old Jenner wore a high-cut bathing suit with a plunging neckline. She also wore a small gold necklace and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Jenner’s friend, fellow model Jordan Barrett, shared a picture of their friends hanging out at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, with the caption “Checked in.” The others tagged in the photo are Jesse Jo Stark, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, Frankie Belle Stark, Laurie Lynn Stark and Kristian Jack Stark.

Before she made the red carpet appearance for the premiere of Girls of the Sun, Jenner shared photos on her Instagram Stories from her hotel bathroom, showing her getting prepared with a glass of red wine. She later posted photos from the red carpet appearance, highlighting Atkin’s work. She also tagged makeup artist Mary Phillips, stylist Marni Senofonte and the brand Chopard.

As PEOPLE notes, it is not uncommon for Jenner to go braless on the red carpet or during fashion shows. For example, she closed the La Perla Fall 2017 show during New York Fashion Week, baring her nipples in a sheer floral lace gown with crystals and pearls.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” Jenner wrote on her website in 2017. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

Jenner was also open about her battle with anxiety in a recent ELLE interview with singer Lana Del Rey.

“It’s interesting; ever since I said something about being anxious, a lot of people in the spotlight have come to me, being like, ‘Oh my God, me too!’ There’s this community,” Jenner said. “I take what they do to help themselves and piece it together to find what helps me.”