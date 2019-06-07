Kendall Jenner’s Ex Ben Simmons Spotted With New Girl Following Breakup

Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons was spotted with a new mystery woman not long after reports of the couple’s split.

The basketball player was spotted in West Hollywood with the potential new love interest at the Delilah restaurant just a few weeks after rumors swirled of the split.

Along with releasing photos of the duo walking together, InTouch writes Simmons and his friend arrived together at 12 a.m. and left the venue at 2:30 a.m. Thursday where apart hosted by Drake was reportedly taking place.

News of Jenner and Simmons’ split first broke at the end of May, with a source telling PEOPLE they were taking a break.

“The relationship ran its course,” the insider said. “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

The model and the Philadelphia 76ers player were first romantically linked in May 2018. They broke up at the end of the summer but reunited later on. Jenner kept the relationship private, though she confirmed her relationship status in February, when she confirmed she had been seeing the player “for a bit now.”

News of the split came as a surprise for fans as Jenner had spoken candidly about the relationship with Vogue, even saying marriage could be in their future.

“Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,” Jenner told Vogue Australia. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that.”

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” the supermodel noted.

At the time, Jenner also opened up about choosing to keep her friendships and relationships out of the public eye after seeing how her sisters has struggled with keeping their personal lives public in the past.

“Also I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” she continued. “A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”