Kendall Jenner’s Birthday Night Boots Cost $10,000

Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing $10,000 boots when she stepped out on the eve of her 22nd birthday Thursday.

The supermodel was seen wearing Niki Crystal Embellished Boots by Saint Laurent when she went to dinner with her boyfriend, 28-year-old Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin. The boots are listed at $10,000 on Nordstrom’s website.

As PEOPLE notes, Jenner, who turned 22 on Friday, matched the tall boots with ripped jeans and a cropped ribbed tank top.

“She thinks he’s dorky and funny, but also cool and sexy — he has a certain attractive ‘swagger,’” an insider told PEOPLE of Jenner’s relationship with Griffin. “They are seeing each other more, and Blake is doing everything in his power to make Kendall his girlfriend.”

The boots have also been worn by Celine Dion, Rihanna and Kim Zolciak-Biermann. They were first seen during Saint Laurent’s AW17 show.

The night before Jenner officially turned 22, the Kardashian family held a big birthday bash. Sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were there, as were her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner. Members of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family posted photos on Instagram to mark Jenner’s big day.

“Happy Birthday Sister!!! I don’t think anyone could ever understand our bond,” Khloe wrote. “The things we have all been through together and we are closer than ever!! I’m so thankful we all have each other! God blessed us with one another. I am so proud of the woman that you have become! You inspire me daily! From your sweet nature to that runway walk to your bad ass DJ skills! You are a Jack of all trades! Cheers to my soulmate and best friend in this lifetime and in our afterlife! Happy birthday sweet [Kendall Jenner].”