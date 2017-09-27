‘RHOC’ Cast Member Kelly Dodd Announces Plans to Divorce Husband

Kelly Dodd revealed that she has plans to divorce her husband Michael Dodd.

During an interview with the Daily Mail, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member said that her “marriage is over.” E! News confirmed that the TV personality plans to file for divorce from her husband of 11 years when she returns from her trip to Germany.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple, who shares 11-year-old daughter Jolie, initially split in 2012 after Dodd filed for divorce from Michael but they eventually got back together.

“Our marriage is over, I’m out of there! We’ve have problems for years and I’ve had enough, I’m done with our marriage,” Dodd told the Daily Mail on Wednesday. “It’s just a case where two people can’t get along. It’s best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter.”

She continued, “We aren’t good together, maybe we’ll better to each other when we are divorced and are friends. But right now we are both miserable and it’s not good for either one of us, let alone our daughter.”

Dodd went on to say, “Over the past several years we’ve had our ups and downs, and lately it’s been mostly downs. I filed for divorce against Michael in 2012 and we never had any resolution the case is just sitting there. So I’m going to ask my attorney to file a motion so I can get a bifurcated divorce. I want out of my marriage as soon as possible. We can figure out the financials of our divorce down the road.”

The Bravo personality is currently on vacation overseas and has been sharing photos of her trip on social media.