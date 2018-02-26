Kelly Clarkson Talks ‘Voice’ Debut on ‘Today’ Show

Kelly Clarkson is set to make her debut as a coach on The Voice on Monday, Feb. 26, and the singer stopped by the Today show Monday morning to talk about the process with hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly.

When asked for what she looks for in a contestant, Clarkson was quick to share that passion is a key ingredient for her when it comes to judging.

“Believability,” she said. “I can’t stand when you hear a singer not have felt the message before. It sounds so vanilla to me.”

She added, “Even above pitch, I want somebody to be believable and soulful.”

Clarkson found fame after winning the first season of American Idol, something that spurred her decision to take a spot in one of The Voice‘s red chairs.

“It’s a really cool thing, 15-16 years later, to do something possibly for someone that was done for me,” she explained. “It’s a great door and it’s a really cool avenue to get into the business.”

The singer added that one of the reasons she likes The Voice so much is because contestants are judged purely on talent.

“No aesthetics, no favoritism, it’s just your talent to turn that chair,” she said.

Clarkson will join veteran judges Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys as they search for the best talent the country has to offer when Season 14 of The Voice premieres tonight on NBC.

A preview clip for the show gave fans a sneak peek at Clarkson’s first day, finding the singer ribbing Shelton and confessing her crush on Keys.

“I’ve known Blake for like a decade,” Clarkson said before she proceeded to make fun of Shelton’s accent. “We’re close enough where I can really mess with him.”

Of Keys, she added, “I am married. But if I liked women, I’d like Alicia.”

Still, the most important thing about the show for Clarkson is helping others.

“I love music and I love investing in people. I’ve had years of success, and here on The Voice, I get to give back,” she said. “It’s pretty magical for me.”

Photo Credit: NBC