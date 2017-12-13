‘Keeping up With the Kardashians’ Trailer Teases Possible Pregnancies

A new teaser for Keeping Up With The Kardashians is out, hinting at where the rest of the season will go.

The trailer is bursting with quick clips and sound bites from the beloved reality TV family. After a toast to “Kris f——- Jenner,” the family seems to have a lot to celebrate.

A hint is dropped that Rob Kardashian might be getting back together with Blac Chyna. After he dodges some questions about his custody battle — accompanied by shots of Rob looking sheepishly away from the camera — his sisters have to reassure themselves that the couple won’t reunite.

There’s also a quick clip of Kris Jenner taking a phone call from Kylie. Only one side of the audio plays, with Kris asking “should we have her arrested?” There’s no hint as to where that might lead.

The most open-ended part of the new video, however, is the last 14 seconds. It cuts to a big outdoor party, where much of the cast is gathered. It’s hard to read their faces — many are crying, but some seem to be smiling and grinning while others look like they might actually be said.

“Did you not know?” Kim Kardashian-West asks her mother, who is holding a baby.

“No!” Kris Jenner replies.

The next sound bite might be from a different scene, but an off-screen voice shouts “Are you kidding me?!”

Of course fans are already speculating that this is a tease for the reveal of Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancy or Kylie Jenner‘s. The two reality stars have been facing rumors about possible pregnancies for weeks now, but fans assumed they would wait to reveal it on the show.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns to E! on Sunday, Jan. 7.