‘Keeping up With the Kardashians’ Continues Filming During Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Scandal

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is reportedly still being filmed, despite the ongoing scandal involving Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“Because Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently in production, cameras are capturing the situations as it unfolds,” a source told Us Weekly. However, the source said it is “unclear” how much of it will be used in upcoming episodes of the long-running E! Network reality series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last week, news broke that Thompson was seen “making out” with Woods at a party in Los Angeles. Kardashian later confronted Thompson, the father of her 10-month-old daughter True Thompson, and ended their tumultuous two-year relationship. The Cleveland Cavaliers player previously cheated on Kardashian while she was still pregnant, which she did not find out until days before True’s birth in April 2018.

Since the scandal broke, Woods has reportedly been cut out of the Kardashian family business. She was close friends with Jenner, even living in Jenner’s home, but Jenner shared video of empty rooms days after reports of Woods’ night out with Thompson.

A source told TMZ Woods was “excommunicated on the business end of things.” Woods once had a spotlight page on Kardashian’s Good American apparel website, which was shortly removed. Jenner also cut the price of the Jordy Velvet Liquid Lipstick Lip Kit on her website, but it is not clear what will happen to the rest of the Kylie x Jordyn collection.

According to one report, Woods was not sure how to handle Thompson’s attention.

“Jordyn was insecure and always known as [Kylie Jenner’s] BFF, so once she started getting attention on her own as her own person from Tristan, she didn’t know how to handle it,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Jordyn was on a little bit of a high, but now is at her lowest point. It’s really sad for Kylie because Jordyn was Kylie’s only real friend and she feels lost.”

Jenner still has not issued a reaction to the scandal, as she continues to process her friend’s role in breaking up her sister’s relationship. Sources told The Blast she is still in “shock” and compared her situation to “losing a family member.” One source said coming to terms with the situation will be a “long, very hard process.”

Woods is expected to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series Red Table Talk, but there is not much she can really say about the Kardashian family thanks to a non-disclosure agreement she signed.

“She can’t talk about the family, so it’s unclear what she’s going to be able to say to Jada,” a source told PEOPLE. “She can apologize but can’t talk about anything really beyond that in terms of the family.”

KUWTK returns on March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

Photo credit: Getty Images