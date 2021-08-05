'American Idol' Season 20 Auditions Kick off Ahead of Premiere

✖

American Idol is taking it to the streets for Season 20. Hopefuls from across the country will perform for their chance to sing in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in the 2022 season in virtual and in-person interviews kicking off Friday, Aug. 6, according to ABC. Idol Across America will visit all four corners of the United States in search of talented singers ready to show the world their stuff in the landmark 20th season of the singing competition show.

"American Idol is still the original music show that genuinely creates superstars and continues to evolve to allow true artists to succeed in this unique business,” said executive producer and showrunner Megan Wolflick in a statement. "The chemistry and passion Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan bring is second to none. We couldn’t be more ecstatic that they are returning for this iconic 20th season in search of the freshest new talent that this nation has to offer." Idol Across America auditions are scheduled as follows and subject to change:

Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Aug. 6)

Connecticut, New Jersey, New York (Aug. 8)

Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Aug. 11)

Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug. 13)

Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi (Aug. 16)

Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee (Aug. 18)

Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada (Aug. 21)

Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming (Aug. 23)

Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Aug. 25)

Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah (Aug. 31)

Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont (Sept. 2)

Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. (Sept. 8)

Get more information on how to sign up for Idol Across America as well as how to virtually audition in front of an Idol producer here. American Idol has yet to announce an exact Season 20 premiere date but will return in spring 2022. Season 19 of Idol was a little different than usual, axing the audience amid COVID-19 safety procedures, which Bryan told PEOPLE was one of the more difficult aspects of judging.

"The interesting thing is just trying to navigate all of the new rules of COVID-19," he said. "One tricky thing is a lot of times during the audition process, contestants will get very, very emotional and it will be an emotional situation for them. The fact that me and Lionel and Katy can't walk out there and do the human element — hug and show support and love, is very, very tough." American Idol returns in 2022 to ABC.