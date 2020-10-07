Orlando Bloom Shares Adorable Detail About Infant Daughter Daisy With Katy Perry

✖

Orlando Bloom and fiancé Katy Perry recently welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom into the world in August and fans could not have been more excited for the two. Since Perry gave birth, Bloom is admitting that their child is changing looks at a rapid pace. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Bloom is revealing the one trait that noticeably resembles Perry.

"The eyes do like her," Bloom admitted on Tuesday's show according to Today. "It's funny, when she first cam out I was like, 'Oh it's me, it's mini me,' and then fortunately she's got those Katy blues, which was perfect." He continued, "And then she sort of looked like my mom, so I got a little bit confused because Katy's breastfeeding this mini me-slash-my mom, you know. I said, 'Who's she gonna look like next?"

The happy couple shared their exciting news via UNICEF in a statement encouraging fans to donate to UNICEF's fund for mothers and newborns in need. The statement came alongside a black and white image of Daisy's tiny hand holding onto both Perry's and Bloom's fingers, Perry's of which decorated with tiny daisy bloom nail art. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the sweet couple said in a statement via the organization. "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was."

They continued, "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

So far, their time with Daisy has been pretty easy, at least through the night. He's been able to soothe their daughter using a Buddhist mantra that he's chanted since he was 16 years old to calm her down by whispering it in her ear. "It's quite sweet, she likes it," he said. "She responds very nicely. Katy's a bit like, 'What?' It's like I'm a baby whisperer, so I'm definitely winning the daddy points." While this is Perry and Bloom's first child together, this is his second as he shares older son Flynn, 9, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.