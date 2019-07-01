‘Kate Plus Date’: Kate Gosselin Has ‘Trust Issues’ After Jon Gosselin Divorce

Kate Gosselin may be ready to get back into dating a decade after her divorce, but the Kate Plus Date star may still be holding onto “trust issues” after splitting from ex-husband Jon Gosselin. In a sneak peek of Monday’s all-new episode of the dating show shared by PEOPLE, the TLC star admitted her divorce definitely affects how she looks at romantic relationships even now.

Kate and Jon, who first appeared on Jon & Kate Plus 8 with their eight children, split in 2009 amid cheating rumors on Jon’s part. While the two still share custody of their 15-year-old sextuplets and 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara, things appear to be far from friendly between the exes even years later.

“You aren’t aware, nobody is aware, of really what my life entails,” Kate tells her matchmaker in the clip. “It scares a lot of people. A lot of babysitters, a lot of relatives, literally have walked away because it’s too much pressure.”

“I know that there’s this part of my life that I’m unable to talk about,” she continues. “A). obviously I’m divorced, and B). it hasn’t been pleasant. There’s just so much surrounding that that I’m unable — and, for my kids’ sake, unwilling — to talk about.”

Through the divorce, Mady admits her mom struggled learning how to trust in romantic relationships again.

“Everything that she’s been through has really created a lot of trust issues,” she says. “But she is doing this [show] and she wants to be happy and that comes with some sacrifices. Like, if she has to suck it up and get started before she feels comfortable, she’s going to have to do it.”

Kate admits that she hasn’t been in love since her divorce and is much more wary when it comes to making connections with people.

“My view of people has changed,” she confesses. “Not love, because I know my grandparents’ love exists. It existed once and it can exist again. That’s the only example I can give you that I experienced personally, but I think very much my view of people changed. It really probably was the heart of my trust issues in terms of, ‘Are you just telling me that because I want to hear it, or is that who you are?’”

Kate Plus Date airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC