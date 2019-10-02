Kate Gosselin Alludes to Ongoing Drama With Ex Jon in New Photo of Twin Daughters

Kate Gosselin is talking “tough” and “needlessly unfair” times for her kids as the Kate Plus 8 matriarch is accused of having mentally tortured her children with ex-husband Jon Gosselin in an explosive new interview. Just weeks after Jon told DailyMailTV that she had “caged” 15-year-old son Collin for three years in a special needs facility despite a simple diagnosis of ADHD, Gosselin took to Instagram with a photo of her 18-year-old twins, Mady and Cara, and an emotional note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Gosselin (@kateplusmy8) on Oct 1, 2019 at 8:02pm PDT

“I love these kids fiercely.. and I don’t apologize for my tears,” Gosselin began. “Times have been so tough and so needlessly unfair for them. Despite it all, they’ve turned out to be such wonderful amazing human beings.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The TLC star went on in what appears to be a dig at ex Jon, writing, “I cannot wait to see what lies ahead for each of them once they get away from those who have tried to destroy them versus protect them!”

This appears to be Gosselin’s first public statement about the allegations made against her, including that he had received 50 to 60 letters from the Department of Human Services over the years since their 2009 divorce due to suspected child abuse claims made against her. Collin, as well as the former couple’s 15-year-old daughter Hannah, now live with Jon after the teen was removed from the behavioral facility by his father, while the other four sextuplets live with their mother.

“Kate is not doing the shows for her family, Kate is doing it for herself. She’s narcissistic and selfish. That’s it. Period. All of this is for her – Kate Plus Eight, Kate Plus Date, it’s her name first,” Jon alleged in the DailyMailTV interview, claiming his six estranged children have fallen victim to their mother’s mental abuse. “I think Kate has really poisoned my children’s minds against me. She’s put stuff in their minds about my personality. I never cheated on my wife, I’m not a monster, I love my children more than anything.”

“She always speaks for the children,” he added of his suspected longterm effects. “They say this, they want to do this – unicorns, rainbows and look, flying pigs. It’s all lies. They all have voices. I know my children have suffered abuse and I know one day they’re going to tell their own story. And sadly enough, I know what PTSD is. It’s really upsetting.”

Photo credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery