Kardashians Tease Big Changes in First Promo for Season 15 of ‘KUWTK’

Keeping Up With the Kardashians has unveiled the first promo for its new season, and the series is teasing some big changes for the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

In the promo, announcing a summer release for the new season, the Kardashians pose as different headlines from their lives circle each sister.

“Things have really changed,” Kim Kardashian West tells her sisters in the 30-second teaser, first reported by Us Weekly. At the time, her family was growing, with the addition of Chicago West. She welcomed her third child via surrogate with husband Kanye West — the couple also share North and Saint.

KUWTK returns this summer on E! pic.twitter.com/dJgX28UlHc — The Wests (@kuwthewests) June 1, 2018

Khloé Kardashian also has motherhood on the brain.

“Baby on board!” The Revenge Body host tells everyone. The new mom gave birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson, days after news broke of NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her with multiple women while she was pregnant.

As for Kourtney Kardashian, she is focusing on her personal life after moving on from Scott Disick with now boyfriend Younes Benjima.

“Work is not important to me,” Kourtney tells her sister, who has been photographed traveling around Europe with her beau.

Kris Jenner also makes an appearance to put things in perspective for the sisters: “Sooner or later, you guys are going to realize how much you all mean to one another.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired its season 14 finale back in March and a lot has changed for reality television’s royal family.

Kylie Jenner’s baby bump made its debut in the episode, with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO giving birth to daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott in February — and Khloé was disappointed, but also excited, to discover she would be having a baby girl.

If the headlines from the Kardashians’ lives lately are any indication, season 15 might be the craziest season of the series yet.

An official premiere date has not been announced for the series, though the Twitter account that shared the teaser said the series would be coming back in June, with sources confirming on Wikipedia a premiere date for June 17.

Another member of the family celebrating a big release is Kanye West, who premiered his new album Ye at a listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The album got a lukewarm reception, with most critics complaining that it was under-developed, and didn’t share the same unity of themes and ideas as his previous projects.

Still the album has its heartfelt moments. The rapper also addressed the recent cheating scandal between Thompson and Khloé.