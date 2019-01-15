Kardashian Sisters Give Updates on All Their Most Famous Celebrity Feuds

The Kardashians are no strangers to a celebrity feud, with the women having gotten into tiffs with a number of stars over the years.

During a recent appearance on Bravo‘s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian all dished on the current status of some of their past feuds, with Cohen having the reality stars play a round of “Squash That Beef!” which handily offered fans an update on who the family isn’t too fond of at the moment.

Read on for the news on some of the family’s most famous feuds.

Taylor Swift

Kim’s most famous feud is hands down her drama with Taylor Swift, which began after Swift took issue with Kim’s husband, Kanye West, referencing her in his song “Famous.” Since then, Kim has released phone calls of Taylor and West and Taylor responded with an entirely new public persona, but according to Kim, the beef has been squashed.

“Over it,” the KKW Beauty founder noted in a flat tone, telling Cohen, “We’ve all moved on.”

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna, who shares daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian, is currently in a very ongoing feud with the family as she has a court date set for 2020 in her legal battle against the Kardashians.

“Still in a lawsuit,” Kim told Cohen in a casual tone when he brought up Chyna’s name.

When Cohen wondered whether Chyna’s lawsuit had been tossed out by a judge, Kim said, “Honestly, we don’t know, we don’t care.”

“We just can’t keep up,” joked Khloé.

Amber Rose

When Cohen asked the sisters about their feud with Amber Rose, Kim didn’t seem to know what he was talking about, indicating that there’s at least one sister who doesn’t have any issues with the model.

After Khloé explained to Kim that she had gotten into a Twitter fight with Rose, the new mom explained that the feud is “totally squashed” seeing as how it’s now 2019.

Lindsay Lohan

In January 2018, Lohan seemingly criticized Kim’s Instagram post in which the mom of three wrote that she had “Bo Derek braids,” prompting accusations of cultural appropriation. “I am confused,” Lohan commented on the snap, with Kim replying, “You know what’s confusing…your sudden foreign accent.”

After making note of the fact that she only responds to insults and never initiates feuds, Kim told Cohen that Lohan’s accent is “still confusing.”

“But, I mean, no drama,” she added. “I like her.”

Chelsea Handler

To conclude the segment, Cohen referenced comedian Chelsea Handler’s comment that the family and their show was responsible for Donald Trump being elected president, which Khloé did not take kindly to.

“We don’t [have that much power,] and it’s crazy that she would even put that on somebody else,” the Good American designer said.

“I mean I’ve seen her, I’ve talked to her, it’s all good,” Kim chimed in.

“But that’s what I don’t like about some people,” Khloé added. “They want to talk all this crap publicly, but when they see us they’re up our ass! It’s crazy. I don’t like that.”

“That’s Hollywood for ya,” replied Kim.

Photo Credit: Watch What Happens Live