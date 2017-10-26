Kardashian Sisters Take ‘Eye Opening’ Trip to Planned Parenthood in New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are educating themselves about Planned Parenthood, taking a trip to one clinic in a sneak peek clip from Sunday’s new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The sisters take a trip to a Los Angeles Planned Parenthood to learn more about the work the organization does for women’s reproductive health every day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The perception of Planned Parenthood is that it’s like this abortion clinic, that’s nothing like what it’s like. Hearing that firsthand really made it real for me,” Kim says in a confessional interview.

“Hearing the stories for sure was eye opening,” Kourtney adds.

Up Next: Kardashians Re-Sign With E! For Massive Amount of Money

While the sisters are there, they hear from women who have been helped by Planned Parenthood. One woman, identified as Kelly, says she and her boyfriend went to a clinic to be tested after having unprotected sex.

It was there that they learned they were both HIV positive.

“Planned Parenthood, they were compassionate and understanding and they told me you know you’re life isn’t over. This is manageable,” Kelly says. “You can live a normal life with this. Planned Parenthood basically kept me alive.”

“I’m a big fan of Planned Parenthood now,” Khloe says after the emotional encounter. “Meeting all the girls and hearing their stories and seeing how many women have been helped by some of the services they have to offer. I think people need to be more educated before they form opinions and that’s what I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to do today.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!