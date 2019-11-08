Karamo Brown Reveals He Saw Sean Spicer ‘Change’ on ‘DWTS’

Sean Spicer may be the most controversial contestant on this season of Dancing With the Stars, but his former competitor Karamo Brown says that he saw Spicer “change” throughout the competition. After renewed interest in Spicer was riled up following his controversial survival of another week of the ABC dancing competition, the Queer Eye star chatted with PEOPLE Now about his friendly relationship with the former White House press secretary and the “real change” he saw in Spicer.

“We’re in a space where we’re divided as a country and people don’t want to talk anymore and that’s perpetuated by the shows we watch on TV, where people are arguing and arguing and arguing,” he said. “I think there’s space for real heartfelt conversation where you respect someone but you can still disagree.”

According to Brown, he and Spicer did just that. With neighboring trailers throughout their time on the competition – Brown was fourth to be voted off while Spicer is still vying for the Mirror Ball Trophy – the Queer Eye star and the political figure discussed everything from their families to the negative impact that the Trump administration’s rhetoric has.

“We would come out and we would just start talking about the competition, but then I would also talk about his family, which then would open me up to talk about my family,” Brown said, going on to recall the conversations they had regarding the Trump administrations rhetoric surrounding the LGBT community.

“Understand that when the administration you support talks about hurting people who are part of the LGBT community, you’re talking about me,” he said. “So would you want to see my son who you just gave a big hug to or my fiancé who you just laughed it up with, would you want to see us get hurt? And you see him [say] ‘No.’ And it’s like, ‘Well, please think about that when you’re talking to your constituents or talking to people because if you do say yes, you’re talking about me.’”

Brown said that he and Spicer “got very close” over the course of their time as competitors and that he saw “real change” happen in large part due to the conversations they had.

“What I learned with Sean is that if you can have those conversations and expose them to your life, you can plant those seeds that will eventually grow and blossom,” he said. “That’s when you see real change. I saw that happen.”

“The minute we got to the dance floor, he was sobbing that I got voted off,” he continued. “Someone doesn’t sob if you haven’t touched their heart. So it was a win for me.”

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.