Kanye West Not Pitching New ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Show, Despite Rumors

Kanye West is not pitching a new edition of The Celebrity Apprentice, despite tabloid rumors.

According to Gossip Cop, the National Enquirer and the blog Naughty Gossip ran stories citing “sources” who claimed West was pitching a new version of Celebrity Apprentice with a group of African-American contestants. However, Gossip Cop confirms that these reports are just false rumors.

According to the Enquirer, “West wants to follow in President Donald Trump‘s footsteps, with his own version of Celebrity Apprentice.” The so-called sources said West “thinks now is the right time for the show to return” and he is “soft-pitching the idea” to different networks and “there’s a lot of interest.”

As for Naughty Gossip, it claimed that West is seeking Trump’s “blessing” and he “thinks now is the right time.” The blog also claims West wants to host the project.

The fabricated stories were published a short time after West’s infamous meeting with Trump earlier this month. In that meeting, West went on a marathon, 10-minute rant in the Oval Office, telling the president he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder, pitching his idea for a “hydrogen-powered airplane” and that the “Make America Great Again” hat made him feel like Superman.

West made no mention of a Celebrity Apprentice reboot, and has been busy finishing his next album. After visiting the White House, West headed to Uganda to record.

Trump hosted The Apprentice for NBC for 14 seasons, seven of which featured celebrities. Creator Mark Burnett tried to bring the show back for another season with former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger hosting, but the season earned low ratings and NBC cancelled the show for good.

Before the show was cancelled, Schwarzenegger said he did not want to do the show for a second season because of the Trump “baggage.”

“I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement. “Everyone — from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department — was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”

As for Trump, who was still listed as an executive producer on the final season, he said Schwarzanegger was fired because of the low ratings.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show,” Trump tweeted in March 2017.

West’s album Yandhi will be released on Nov. 23.

Photo credit: Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images