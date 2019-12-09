Kanye West Covers His Entire Face, Body in Silver and the Internet Is So Confused

Kanye West’s bizarre all-silver costume for the premiere of his new opera, titled Mary, has the internet wondering just what the rapper is up to this time. Debuting the bold look at Art Basel, which featured a shining silver costume as well as matching body paint, West performed alongside his Sunday Service choir in the opera, which was performed on a barge at the Miami art event.

West first announced the theme of the opera on Twitter Thursday, tweeting the text of Luke 1:30-31: “And the angel said unto her, ‘Fear not, Mary: ‘For though hast found favour with God. And, behold, thou shalt conceive in they womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus.’”

Mary was directed by Vanessa Beecroft, the lead behind West’s first opera, Nebuchadnezzar, which premiered to mixed reviews at the Hollywood Bowl in November. The performers were likewise dressed head-to-toe in silver, and the show included new arrangements of older West songs, including “Devil in a New Dress,” “Love Lockdown,” “Power,” “I Thought About Killing You,” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” as well as Christmas songs like “O Holy Night,” “Gloria in Excelsis Deo,” and “Drummer Boy,” as per Complex.

As the photos of West dressed up went viral, many of his fans wondered what in the world was going on with his choices.

“I’m really not understanding Kanye west any more. What’s this na?!” one Twitter user asked.

Another wondered, “What’s wrong with Kanye West now?”

Of course there were plenty of jokes about the wild costume as well:

I want gold Cee lo Green to fight chrome Kanye West pic.twitter.com/dvHRxiBu0q — mason more jelly (@balloutboy305) December 9, 2019

Somebody please stop Kanye West Please… 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/opLYnygm7Y — Incomplete Astronaut Ⓜ 👨🏽‍🚀 ✈ 🛩️ (@AimThaMachine_) December 9, 2019

On day Kanye will release an empty cd album and tell fans to imagine the music. They’ll be like “this is genius, I hear it” https://t.co/GusoyFwUqO — Forehead Model 🌷 (@sinful_lola) December 9, 2019

Please Kanye I am begging you, I’m tired and defending you is hard enough as it is. pic.twitter.com/OY5wUIomLx — Sam Easton (@_sameaston) December 9, 2019

Photo credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company