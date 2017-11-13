Kailyn Lowry Starts ‘Teen Mom 2’ Romance Rumors With Friend Becky

Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry’s body language has some fans thinking she might have more than platonic feelings for her friend Becky after a recent fundraiser for Puerto Rico relief.

The photo, which Lowry tweeted Sunday, shows Lowry and her friend dressed up and laughing and is captioned with the double heart emoji.

Fans of the MTV reality show will recognize Becky as the friend Lowry kissed at a Pride Parade that prompted ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s accusations of cheating. She also spoke out against Marroquin and Lowry’s mock wedding during their time on Marriage Boot Camp after clearing up that she and Lowry were just friends.

Lowry has been in a relationship with a woman before and has recently been tweeting cryptic symbols that seem to indicate she’s found a new sweetheart after the birth of her son Lux with baby daddy Chris Lopez.

🏹💘 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) November 1, 2017

Fans think that the way Lowry is looking at Becky in their most recent picture indicates those heart emojis might be more than friendly.

🧐 that caption and body language — marielita (@mearlita) November 12, 2017

I never seen her look at Jo or Javi like that 🤔😂 — Valerie Tarkington (@ValerieTarking2) November 12, 2017

Others called their theorizing a reach.

Omg the girl cant even post a pic of herself with her friend. Smh — Niki Marie Hotaling (@NikiHotaling) November 12, 2017

Been so long since you’ve looked this happy, looks sincere. Great friends can make everything a-ok — Melissa Hicks (@MelHicks7) November 13, 2017

It’s just her friend …omg — Alexis (@Alexis66864721) November 12, 2017

Lowry wasn’t the only one making a possible romantic connection recently. Lowry’s ex Marroquin was cozying up to castmate Briana DeJesus this weekend during one of their first trips as an official couple. Lowry has been skeptical of their relationship in the past, so whether she’s moving on with a new relationship or just having a good time with friends, we’re glad she’s keeping her head up.