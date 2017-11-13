Reality

Kailyn Lowry Starts ‘Teen Mom 2’ Romance Rumors With Friend Becky

Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry’s body language has some fans thinking she might have more […]

By

Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry’s body language has some fans thinking she might have more than platonic feelings for her friend Becky after a recent fundraiser for Puerto Rico relief.

The photo, which Lowry tweeted Sunday, shows Lowry and her friend dressed up and laughing and is captioned with the double heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the MTV reality show will recognize Becky as the friend Lowry kissed at a Pride Parade that prompted ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s accusations of cheating. She also spoke out against Marroquin and Lowry’s mock wedding during their time on Marriage Boot Camp after clearing up that she and Lowry were just friends.

Lowry has been in a relationship with a woman before and has recently been tweeting cryptic symbols that seem to indicate she’s found a new sweetheart after the birth of her son Lux with baby daddy Chris Lopez.

Fans think that the way Lowry is looking at Becky in their most recent picture indicates those heart emojis might be more than friendly.

Others called their theorizing a reach.

Lowry wasn’t the only one making a possible romantic connection recently. Lowry’s ex Marroquin was cozying up to castmate Briana DeJesus this weekend during one of their first trips as an official couple. Lowry has been skeptical of their relationship in the past, so whether she’s moving on with a new relationship or just having a good time with friends, we’re glad she’s keeping her head up.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts