Kailyn Lowry’s Newborn Bonds With His Father Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry gave her social media followers a rare glimpse into her 1-month-old son’s life with his father Chris Lopez.

Over the weekend, the Teen Mom 2 cast member shared a photo of Lopez with their son on her Instagram stories. “Are they twins or,” she wrote.

The 25-year-old TV personality revealed in May that she was seven months pregnant, and that Lopez was the father of her third child.

At the time, a source told E! News, “She really has nothing to do with Chris, the father. She plans on raising the baby on her own.”

However, Lopez tweeted last week, “Seen my lil man almost everyday..boom there the truth.”

During an interview with RadarOnline, Lowry said Lopez was there for the delivery and has been helping her ever since. “I think that every child deserves their dad,” she said. “I’m hopeful, I’m positive that he’ll be around.”

“He has been as supportive as he can,” the mother-of-three said. “He does the best to his ability even though it doesn’t necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him, so I just think people should keep that in mind.”

Lowry has still not revealed the name of her newborn son, who she has been referring to as “Baby Lo.”