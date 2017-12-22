Kailyn Lowry Weighs in on Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy, Twitter Isn’t Having It

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter on Wednesday to congratulate Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, but her Twitter followers jumped on the one-word message the 25-year-old posted.

"Congrats!!" Lowry wrote, including a link to the Us Weekly report on Khloe's reveal.

Though it was a simple message, retweeted 85 times and liked more than 1,000 times, some of her followers didn't see it that way.

"Does [anyone] believe in getting married before having a kid? Or maybe even being in a LONG TERM relationship... like more than a year before bringing a child into this world," one person wrote. "Kids all around the world have all these people as role models just having babies with people they barley know."

Others called Lowry a "clickbait prostitute" and told her to "stop posting spam."

Another Twitter user noted that Javi Marroquin, Lowry's ex-husband, posted the exact same tweet at the same time.

Lowry also posted links to other Us Weekly stories on the Kardashians on Friday, leading one person to ask how much money she was paid to post the link. Lowry's tweets can reach up to 1.35 million followers.

After months of rumors, Kardashian officially announced her pregnancy on Wednesday. Rather than making the announcement on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she confirmed the news on Instagram. This is her first child with boyfriend Thompson.