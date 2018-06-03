Kailyn Lowry Admits ‘Hooking up’ Again With Ex Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry has admitted to recently hooking up with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Lowry took to Twitter on Sunday to clarify several rumors she had seen about her on social media recently. One of those rumors was a report that she and Marroquin were hooking up and getting back together.

She faced this head on and admitted that she had hooked up with him, but everything was not as it seemed.

2- Javi & i talked about getting back together at one point. Why? I don’t know because we both knew we didn’t want to & it would never work. I regret even having those conversations. I regret filming about it. And hooking up w him as i know people from the reunion leaked that. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) June 3, 2018

“Javi [and] I talked about getting back together at one point,” Lowry wrote. “Why? I don’t know because we both knew we didn’t want to [and] it would never work. I regret even having those conversations. I regret filming about it and hooking up [with] him, as I know people from the reunion leaked that.”

She also clarified her thoughts on Marroquin’s upcoming child, whom he fathered with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

According to her, she is not hurt by the pregnancy, contrary to what some believe.

“That being said, I am wishing him and his new family the best,” Lowry wrote. “I have no hard feelings about the baby whatsoever despite what people are saying.”

That being said, i am wishing him and his new family the best. I have no hard feelings about the baby whatsoever despite what people are saying — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) June 3, 2018

She also opened up to Us Weekly about the situation, saying she regrets revisiting their past and even considering getting back together.

“Being on the show for so long, I get the ability to look back (literally) at decisions I’ve made and really reflect on my life. There are a lot of things I’ve been regretting lately,” Lowry said. “As for Javi, the timeline is so messy. I regret ever revisiting our past and even speaking about a reconciliation. We’ve always made better friends than romantic partners. And I do wish him and his family the best.”

These confessions and clarifications are a part of a larger theme in Lowry’s life right now: revisiting past mistakes.

“Sometimes I have to look at a situation [and] be honest with myself [and] I don’t think I’ve handled things the right way lately. Soooo I’m starting over,” she wrote.