Kailyn Lowry Shares First Family Photos With Her Three Sons

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third child, a son whose name she has not yet announced, on Aug. 5, and the proud mom has officially shared the first family photos of her newborn and her other two boys, Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3.

Our first family pictures! 👣🔮🖤 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

The Teen Mom 2 cast member used Instagram to share outtakes from a photo shoot with her boys, posting a shot of herself and her sons cuddled up on a bed surrounded by cameras.

“Our first family pictures!” she wrote.

Lowry also shared a photo from the day, with her older sons standing in front of her as she cradles her newborn.

Part 2! Can’t wait to see the professional ones by @meaganreadyphotography @wendydarling.photo 🖤 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Lowry shares her newborn with friend Chris Lopez, while Isaac’s father is Lowry’s ex, Jo Rivera, and Lincoln’s dad is Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

The 25-year-old has been referring to her third son as “Baby Lo” since her pregnancy, and shared the first photo of the newborn just a few days after his birth.

She later shared snaps of all three of her sons together.

Nothing compares 💙 #motherofboys #momx3 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

“Nothing compares #motherofboys #momx3,” she wrote.

Photo Credit: kaillowry.com