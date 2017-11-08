Fasten That Seatbelt, Twitter Reacts To Kailyn Lowry’s DNA Results Announcement

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has finally revealed the identity of her third child's father and it may come as no surprise to fans of the MTV reality star's fans. Tuesday, May 2 Kailyn took to Twitter confirming that Chris Lopez is the father of her unborn child. It started when OK! Magazine tweeted a story with the headline "Pregnant Kailyn Lowry takes DNA test — Is Chris Lopez REALLY the baby daddy?" and the 25-year-old reality star was quick to reply. Kail wrote, "Ancestry DNA & yeah he is... stop with the headlines already." Ancestry DNA & yeah he is... stop with the headlines already. https://t.co/tAB1ef6RHu — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 2, 2017 Fans first speculated that Chris was the baby's father last week when she shared an Instagram pic of herself cradling her baby bump with the caption, "Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me." Some of her friends and followers guessed that "Lo" came from Lowry's own last name, while others suggested that she was referring to her friend Lopez. With the announcement came a Twitter storm from which the Teen Mom star did not take too kindly to the criticism. Scroll down to check out the Twitter reactions to Kailyn's announcement below:

​ A lot of the responses to Kailyn's announcement have not been positive with the first reply from Twitter user @testifyy who wrote, "@KailLowry You create a storm and then cry when it rains." @testifyy Def responsible for some of it. But I'm not crying lol — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 2, 2017 Kailyn didn't sit by and let that go and replied to the users message saying that she is taking responsibility for her role in everything, but she is definitely not crying about anything. Kail wrote, "Def responsible for some of it. But I'm not crying lol." That should have been the end, but it didn't stop there. The user then clarified their comment telling Kail she's whining. And again, she replied but kept it simple with, "whatever." @testifyy ??‍♀️ whatever — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 2, 2017 Another user called Kailyn out on using a DNA test to find out who her baby's father is and the Teen Mom star made it clear that fans and followers need to read thoroughly before assuming anything. @Steffers2222 Wtf? I didn't. It was ancestry DNA. Read before you assume. — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 2, 2017

​ Other comments to the announcement made it clear that many of the reality star's followers are not happy that Kail is no longer with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. A plethora of users took to the social media site to make it clear they were way more upset the Teen Mom 2 star was having a baby with Chris and not Javi. One user wrote, "But how do you go from Javi to that?! I don't get it ?." While another asked the same question but, in a more critical manner toward Lopez. The Twitter user wrote, "From Javi to him? Eww sorry not sorry." Check out the critical tweets below: @KailLowry But how do you go from Javi to that?! I don't get it ??‍♀️ — sarah taylor (@sarahtaylor155) May 2, 2017 @KailLowry From Javi to him? Eww sorry not sorry. — Saray (@Saray_GCorona) May 2, 2017 Other users held out hope that Kailyn would somehow get back with Javi and become the happy family they once were. One fan of Kail wrote, "I'm predicting you + Javi get back together and he helps you raise this baby. He loved you + your boys. Real men are hard to find." @KailLowry I'm predicting you + Javi get back together and he helps you raise this baby. He loved you + your boys. Real men are hard to find. — Tara Pacacha (@JakeAva) May 2, 2017