Kailyn Lowry Slams Fired ‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad David Eason After He Mom Shames Leah Messer

Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry is taking note of her former co-star David Eason’s bad Instagram habits.

Lowry shared a tweet Wednesday night calling out Eason for criticizing Leah Messer and ex Corey Simms on one of Messer’s Instagram posts.

According to The Ashley, Eason, who was fired from the show after posting a homophobic rant on social media, left a couple parent-shaming comments on Messer’s photo of her daughter Aleeah wearing makeup at a cheer competition.

“I can’t believe Cory would allow her to wear that much makeup on her face,” David wrote in the comment section of Leah’s photo.

When one of Leah’s followers called David out for criticizing another dad, David implied that Leah disregarded what Corey would want.

“No, she just probably didn’t ask him if it was OK first,” David wrote. “I doubt he would allow that.”

Messer’s followers defended her and Simms.

“Maybe Corey isn’t a control freak like you,” one person replied.

“This comment just proves how controlling you are,” another wrote. “Leah is her parent too. She doesn’t need his permission, especially for makeup.”

Messer eventually responded to Eason, writing, “Why are you even commenting on my post?”

After the drama went down on Instagram, Lowry read about it on Twitter and took her own stance.

David, take that energy you have on IG & put it towards something else like…. your own kids… https://t.co/nBZt8eElis — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) April 19, 2018

“David, take that energy you have on [Instagram] & put it towards something else like…. your own kids…” she wrote while retweeting a link to the article.

Upon seeing the shade thrown at him, Eason retweeted Lowry’s tweet and added his own sarcastic commentary.

I’m too busy putting my energy into spending Jenelles money and only paying attention to the golden children while the others starve! It’s also takes a lot of energy to stalk all y’alls pages like I do. Why do you have to be so much better?! You force us to lash out! #TeenMom2 https://t.co/3hzF1rtvPh — David Eason (@EasonDavid_88) April 19, 2018

“I’m too busy putting my energy into spending Jenelles money and only paying attention to the golden children while the others starve! It’s also takes a lot of energy to stalk all y’alls pages like I do. Why do you have to be so much better?! You force us to lash out!” he wrote.

It’s not the first time Messer and Eason have quarreled; back in February when Eason was booted from the show for a homophobic rant (and refusal to apologize for it), Messer spoke out about MTV‘s decision, praising the network for severing ties with him.

“I am disgusted by the recent statements made by David Eason and support MTV’s decision to fire him 100 percent,” Messer told Us Weekly at the time. “This ignorance cannot be tolerated and I refuse to be associated with hatred of any kind. I stand in solidarity with my friends and family in the LGBTQ community and applaud MTV for their quick and decisive action.”

And Lowry, too, has had beef with Eason following an incident during Teen Mom taping to which she claims Eason brought a knife.

“David should have been fired after bringing a knife to set and popping balloons with it,” Lowry told Us Weekly in February, referring to previous allegations that Eason had pulled out a knife during the taping of the Teen Mom end of the year special, which Evans downplayed as frustrated balloon popping after being turned away from the bar.

“Glad MTV finally did what was necessary,” Lowry added.