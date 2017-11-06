Kailyn Lowry Calls out Farrah Abraham for Anti-MTV Rant

Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham has stirred up more drama after claiming that she was fired, then not fired, by Viacom, and her fellow co-stars have not held back in calling her out.

Just days after Briana DeJesus claimed that Abraham was “disgusting” for using her daughter Sophia to make claims against MTV, Kailyn Lowry is taking a dig at the TV personality.

“I’ve never, ever experienced any of those things with our production crews,” Lowry told Radar. “I have a great relationship with a lot of the crew.”

Lowry’s comment comes just days after Abraham revoked her claim that MTV had fired her, but accused the company of various crimes, including hate crimes.

On October 31, one day after she was featured on an XXX show on a site called CamSoda, Abraham took to Instagram to tell her fans that she had been fired from the MTV show.

“Even though #Viacom fired me today they couldn’t help but to exploit myself & my daughter for their promotional gain. Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women hating, sex shaming, hate crimes, selfish, Weinstein company power trip behaviors against a professional hard working, honest mother.”

Two days later, she revoked the claim in a separate post on Instagram.

“Viacom Legal Confirms I have not been fired, I have not breached my contract,” she wrote in the post, going on to claim that Morgan J Freeman is “unprofessional, fake” and accusing him of “hate crimes” and of being a “woman hater” who is “sex shaming.” She also accused the MTV producers of creating an “unsafe working environment.”

“I have security, I’ve gone to therapy! Do not beat up, instigate physical fights, ruin and break a women’s self esteem, degrade women, this hate this criminal behavior bad business practices end today! My daughter , my family,my self have all suffered for the contrived, malicious hate crime against me. God is great as I have rose above and am success beyond all of these set backs!”

MTV has not commented on the claims Abraham has made against them.