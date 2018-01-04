Kailyn Lowry Apologizes to Sons for ‘Mistakes’ in Tell-All Book

Kailyn Lowry is trying to make up for her failings as a mom with a new tell-all book.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member opened up about how she dedicated her upcoming book to her three sons — Isaac, 7, Lincoln, 4 and Lux, 4 months, in an interview with Radar Online.

“The book was an apology letter to Lux for basically the mess he was born into and how bad I feel,” the 25-year-old told the publication. “But now it’s to all three of them.”

The “mess” Lowry is referring to has to do with the numerous men with whom she has children, but not much of a relationship. While she’s not on bad terms with Isaac’s father, ex Jo Rivera, she and Lincoln’s father, ex-husband Javi Marroquin, have been feuding publicly since he began dating her MTV castmate Briana DeJesus.

Lux’s father, Chris Lopez, has been largely absent since the little boy was born, and Lowry is currently working to change the infant’s last name back to her own.

“I feel bad and I’m nervous about how a lot of my decisions will impact them or affect them,” the reality TV cast member continued. “So I’m apologizing to all of them and I want them to know how much I love them and I’m working now to pick up the pieces.”

Lowry explained on Twitter that she’s struggling to come up with the title for this new book because “this one means so much.”

This will be the mother of three’s fourth book. She wrote two memoirs, Pride Over Pity and Hustle and Heart, and a children’s book, Love is Bubblegum.

Photo credit: KailLowry.com