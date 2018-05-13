Jwoww Puts Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in His Place After Ex Jen Harley Loses It on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Jenni “Jwoww” Farley gave her Jersey Shore castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro a dose of tough love on Thursday night’s episode.

Ortiz-Magro’s then-girlfriend Jen Harley had visited the cast’s house as they filmed Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and it stirred up all kinds of drama.

The issues began when Harley made a low-blow joke at Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, calling him “The Incarceration” in reference to his recent legal troubles. The Situation was heated about the shot, assuming she was mimicking Ortiz-Magro’s view of him.

Harley then prodded Ortiz-Magro and his female castmates for details about her man’s actions while filming, which have been less than stellar. No one snitched on Ortiz-Magro’s questionable actions, but Jwoww soon confronted him about the relationship.

The truth hurts, but a friend like @JENNIWOWW always tells you when you need to hear it. 👏 pic.twitter.com/gwvzhjKKkM — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 11, 2018

“If you love her, then why wouldn’t you just be with her?” Jwoww said.

Ortiz-Magro replied, “Why would I be with somebody when I have so much temptation?”

Jwoww then shot right back, saying she is in a similar situation as Ronnie. She is married to Roger Mathews and has two children, but she has no plans of being unfaithful.

“I’m you!” Jenni said. “I could be a big h—, too, motherf—er, but I choose not to be ’cause I found someone I love! Like, come on. Own your f—ing shit, bro. You can be Ron, the good guy with the really good girl, and you can put her on a pedestal in this house and outside this house. Basically, what I’m getting from you is she’s not the one, but she’s the one right now ’cause she has your kid.”

Ortiz-Magro then clarifies that he has his doubts about if Jwoww really is “the one.”

“I’m having a kid with somebody that I barely know, OK? So I can’t say who the one is,” he said.

He then explains he is keeping Harley in the dark about some details because he is “afraid of her being embarrassed because of bulls—.”

“She’s already gonna be embarrassed!” Jwoww says. “She’s gonna be more embarrassed at the fact that you’re doing the same thing you did last Miami — not telling someone and dragging it out! Put that s— to bed!”

Ortiz-Magro then claims he really “didn’t do anything,” and Jwoww then unloaded on him in an explicit rant.

“Nobody knows that, Ron!” Jwoww said. “I’m trying to save you! I’m trying to be a good friend right now to you! Be a good guy here. F—ing h—s isn’t what this is about; it’s about f—ing family. Be the person that loves Jen, can’t wait for your baby girl. F— all these bitches! Say, ‘F— you. I got a great woman at home.’”

She then threw in some parenting advice for Ortiz-Magro, who at the time, was still a few month away from becoming a father.

“I have a daughter,” she said. “She’s 3 years old. I will make sure every f—ing guy in her life puts her so f—ing above that no man is worth her time. And that’s gonna be you in 3 months when your f—ing daughter is here. You will not want what you are in her life, so become the man that your daughter aspires to have.”

Since the segment was filmed, Ortiz-Magro and Harley have been embroiled in yet another fued.

The drama began when Ortiz-Magro went on a social media rant about Harley, who claims was purposely keeping video of her and an ex having sex.

“Note to self, can’t turn a natural born H—, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter,” he wrote. “Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving.”

Harley hit back with allegations of drug use by the MTV personality.

“Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy,” she wrote.

That feud culminated in the aforementioned clip of Ortiz-Magro confronting his girlfriend, with whom he recently welcomed a daughter with. That clip sparked abuse speculation and forced the Famously Single alum to offer a public apology.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans,” he said. “This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.