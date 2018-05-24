JWoww Calls out ‘Jersey Shore’ Castmate Vinny Guadagnino Over Recent Behavior

Jenni “JWoww” Farley loves her Jersey Shore roommates like family, but she can’t excuse how some of them act.

On last week’s episode of the MTV reboot Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Vinny Guadagnino found himself in the doghouse with his girlfriend after he got two girls’ numbers at the club. Vinny’s then-girlfriend, model Elicea Shyann, was clearly upset when he called her to fess up to his behavior, and the two broke up soon after filming wrapped. After the episode aired, she went on a now-deleted Instagram rant, bashing Vinny and the “trash” show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know Vinny truly never meant to hurt Elicea or anything, but sometimes, s— comes off that way,” JWoww told TooFab in a recent interview. “I laughed my a— off watching Vinny be so transparent with his girlfriend ’cause I’m like, just because you’re transparent does not mean you’re doing the right thing! It’s just mind-boggling to me. Literally mind-boggling. But what can you say to a guy who thinks he does no wrong? Sometimes it takes playbacks for you to be like, ‘Oh, yeah, maybe I shouldn’t have said or done that. It looks more disrespectful than I meant.’”

“He was very transparent, but he doesn’t realize that some things are still crossing the line even though he didn’t mean to harm [her],” JWoww added. “He still got girls’ numbers, so expect to get yelled at.”

When asked if she believed Shyann was also angry with the way she was shown on the MTV reboot, JWoww said, “Oh, I’m sure.”

“Our living situation is completely not normal,” she explained. “You’re in a house with no cellphone, no internet, no TV, you’re going out… So you’re having all this fun, and you can have your cake and eat it, too — but you have people to answer to. It’s different. It’s weird. And I’m sure knowing that [your show’s] gonna air in 180 countries doesn’t help a relationship, either.”

There’s another Jersey Shore star who has been messing up his relationship on international television as well — Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who cheated (or came close to it) on his then-pregnant girlfriend Jen Harley with a girl he met at the club. The two welcomed their daughter, Ariana Sky, in April, and have been on-again, off-again since then.

Of that relationship, JWoww said, “I’m always rooting for everyone’s relationships. Good, bad or indifferent, I really hope that him and Jen make it work, but Ronnie’s gotta act like a boyfriend. As of right now, he still is. I just hope long term, he still does and that he doesn’t forget he has a girlfriend.”

JWoww, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese had no issues remaining faithful to their husbands while filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which JWoww believes is because of “two reasons.”

“I think Ron and Vinny were in relatively new relationships, and — I don’t wanna say guys are guys because that’s so stereotypical — but we’re also all married women. If they were married, I’d hope for damn sure that they’d act the way that we did, but they’re not. So you kinda gotta take the relationships at face value. They weren’t as serious, and they acted the way that they did.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV