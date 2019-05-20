Josiah and Lauren Duggar Announce Pregnancy Officially on Instagram

Counting On stars Josiah and Lauren Duggar announced their pregnancy on Instagram, seven months after suffering a miscarriage.

The couple shared the happy news on their joint Instagram page, along with a gallery of photos of the couple. In one photo, the couple is shown holding an ultrasound. The third photo shows them holding a plaque reading “Rainbow after the storm Baby #2.” The first photo included a white balloon in memory of the baby they lost.

“We are so excited to announce that baby #2 is on the way!!!! It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift,” the couple wrote in the caption. “So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!”

Before sharing the news with fans on Instagram, Josiah, 22, and Lauren, 20, opened up about the happy news to PEOPLE.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together,” the couple told the magazine.

They continued, “God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort. We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall.”

The couple suffered a miscarriage in October 2018 just a few weeks after discovering Lauren was expecting. They shared the news with the public in a trailer for Counting On, released in February.

“Lauren and I were actually preparing for a trip to go to a friend’s wedding over the weekend. She started feeling really sick and started noticing some different things,” Josiah said in the clip. “Ms. Swanson was there to help her out. I didn’t really know what was going on.”

“I wasn’t feeling well — I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t,” Lauren explained. “I was thinking I had something with gluten in it.”

She later said through tears, “It was late at night and I went to the restroom, and right there was the baby… Gone. I couldn’t believe it, and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

In a March Counting On episode, Lauren said it was difficult to see her sisters with their babies.

“Since the miscarriage, we’ve been holding up as much as is to be expected. It is a hard thing to go through, and it definitely sped up our only four months of being married to I feel like we’ve been married over a year now,” Lauren explained. “There’s not a day that I don’t think about the little one or wake up crying or something, thinking of memories we could have had.”

Josiah and Lauren married on June 30, 2018, and started courting in January 2018.

The next season of Counting On will air in the fall on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Josiah and Lauren Duggar